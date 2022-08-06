 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Radical GOP antiabortion theology

  • Comments

The radical reactionary GOP has pushed a dangerous religious dogma to control women/girls to recreate a patriarchal society. Consider the following:

1. One out of four women will have an abortion in their lifetimes.

2. At least 80 percent of Americans support abortion for cases of rape and incest or to save the life of the mother.

3. Forced childbirth of girls aged 10 to 14 results in greater chances of death or serious lifelong complications.

4. The cost of raising a child from birth to high school graduation can be as much as $270,000.

5. Women make up nearly 14.5 percent of our active duty force and about 18 percent of Guard/Reserve soldiers. Our all volunteer force would collapse without women in the military services.

6. It is estimated at least one out of six women will suffer rape, incest or sexual assault by age 30.

People are also reading…

Women/girls are equal human beings. Please vote Democratic to stop radical dangerous GOP theocracy.

Kyle Stoutenburg

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Another Example

If anyone needed another example that demonstrates the Republican party is not interested in making things better for the average American, it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News