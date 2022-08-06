Letter: Radical GOP antiabortion theology

The radical reactionary GOP has pushed a dangerous religious dogma to control women/girls to recreate a patriarchal society. Consider the following:
1. One out of four women will have an abortion in their lifetimes.
2. At least 80 percent of Americans support abortion for cases of rape and incest or to save the life of the mother.
3. Forced childbirth of girls aged 10 to 14 results in greater chances of death or serious lifelong complications.
4. The cost of raising a child from birth to high school graduation can be as much as $270,000.
5. Women make up nearly 14.5 percent of our active duty force and about 18 percent of Guard/Reserve soldiers. Our all volunteer force would collapse without women in the military services.
6. It is estimated at least one out of six women will suffer rape, incest or sexual assault by age 30.
Women/girls are equal human beings. Please vote Democratic to stop radical dangerous GOP theocracy.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
