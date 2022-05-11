Letter: Radical Party is favored despite no platform or agenda

Okay. When is enough, enough? Democracy that the would-be dictator has attempted to usurp since 2015 has begun to unravel. The Radical Party Supreme Court has joined the fray with a “leak,” showing prejudice. I wonder who did the leaking?

They have attacked every Democratic initiative since The Autocrat was in power. The Party of NO has been actively reciting its mantra since President Obama’s days in office.

I want to know for whom and why I am voting. Yet, the Radical Party has decided not to let voters know the credentials of their mostly fascist candidates. In my life, I have occasionally voted for members of the other party when I believed they better fit my preferences. The current Radical Party votes NO - just NO! Compromise? Taboo. Filibuster? Good! Their exalted ‘God’ will condemn them to the nadirs.

Pay attention! The Radical Party deliberately decided not to have a platform and no agenda other than the destruction of democracy - nothing to help us determine the best candidate.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

