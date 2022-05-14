Letter: Radical Party makes a mockery of the Constitution

The Radical Right Supreme Court's blunder has made the last respected institution in America lose its reverence.

As usual, educated by the disgraced ex-president, rather than answer questions and respond, they do the "Ole' Texas Two-Step." They lie.

Many of the very common rights we all have (and radicals attack as unconstitutional) are not in the Constitution.

The right to marriage is not in the Constitution. It says nothing at all about marriage or the regulation of marriage or the right to marry "anyone (you) want)." In theory, a state could ban all marriages or interfaith marriages without violating anything explicitly stated in the Constitution.

Contraception.

Separation of church and state.

Right to privacy - not in there

Innocent until proven guilty.

Nothing is listed regarding procreation.

Right to a fair trial or a jury of your peers.

Right to vote - only listing reasons you can't be denied the ability to vote.

Right to travel.

Our Constitution does not mention "Judicial Review" and does not explicitly establish the concept.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

