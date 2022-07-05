Letter: Radical SCOTUS are leaders of The New Crusades

If my memory serves me correctly, the Old Testament is older than the New Testament, written while that history was current. Testimonies were given by those living at the time. Uneducated Christians have written to Quora, believing Catholicism is older than Judaism.

The New Testament, with many various and differing versions, was written between 40 AD (Mark) and completed by 430 AD. Several versions contradict each other. Figure that out. Gnosticism, Mandaeism and Zoroastrians are also older than Christianity. I am religious and spiritual, believing in GOD.

"Religions act as a mind virus, infecting one brain and moving to infect the next brain with rumors and conspiracies and innuendo." I fear what organized religion has done to the world since the days' BC. Over 350 million (some estimate 1 billion) died because of "organized" religion alone, through wars, inquisitions, persecutions and conquests.

Our current Radical SCOTUS will be responsible for more women dying due to their recent Religious-only ruling, overturning a precedent of over 49 years - and hangers.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

