Letter: Radicals believe lies of the right, not facts of the World

Wendy Rogers and other far-right fanatical groups decided they "know" that the Buffalo, NY, 18-year-old shooter was a secret "government agent," sent to kill African-Americans, create a race war and blame guns.

Anyone who reads a newspaper or watches or reads the news knows that JUST AIN'T TRUE! But, of course, once the anti-democracy Soviet representative on FoxNews, anointed by Putin himself, begins to spread this laughable, ludicrous, moronic rumor, millions of his followers "will believe it."

These undereducated, easily brainwashed extremists promote all the "false flags" dividing the country, begun by a presidential candidate in 2015 (Remember WMDs of the early '10s? Same Party.). Amazingly, these zealots, with no proof, believe the lies of the right but not the facts of the world. 'COVID shots cause mental illness.' No COVID shots cause death, so who worries about mental illness?

The problem is that they want the FREEDOM to do as they choose, yet deny the same to their women and minorities.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

