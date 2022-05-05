 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Radicals work hard nationwide to destroy the vote

The Radicals claim it’s not them who are trying to upend the U.S Constitution, but the Democrats, is blatantly false. Witness for yourselves what is going on in the Red States. Primaries are in a few weeks. Please don’t vote for a fear-monger, but someone who represents the values of real Americans in moving us forward.

North Dakota will place a “citizen’s initiative” on the November ballot. Currently, citizens wishing to amend the state’s constitutional amendments must win by 50 percent. Radicals want to raise that to 60 percent. Why? More Dems are moving into the state and they want to make it more difficult to get Blue votes.

Living in Arizona, with its unusual (to say the least) legislature, we know what the aberrants in Phoenix and small, low-populated districts can do to the state. We are not unique. The Radical Party can’t win in elections, legislatures or Congress, so they work hard to restrict voting for everyone else.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

