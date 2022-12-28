Letter: Rail Strike news coverage

At first, I could not wrap my head around the issue of a rail strike. Virtually every news story indicated sick pay was the eminent issue. With all the money that these rail corporations have, it didn't make sense. Sick pay an issue in these times? Still, every story neglected the real issue and that is scheduling. Rail and air crews are limited to work for a 10 hour shift. Let's assume these rules exist for public safety reasons. And, of course, for the safety of the crew. But what is the reason for the rail companies refusal to grant sick time? The rail crews are very often in the "middle of nowhere" when their 10 hours are up. How to get crew to isolated areas if there is a sick call?