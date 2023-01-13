Letter: Railroad

The letter to the editor on Dec 28 about Railroad problems contains inaccuracies. Rail crews are limited to 12 hours by law not ten. This has nothing to do with sick pay.

RR employees cannot schedule doctor's appointments. There is no such thing as sick time. Railroads are increasingly refusing employees unscheduled time off no matter the reason. It is common place for workers to work sick. There is no provision for getting sick or taking time to recover from an illness. There are a limited number of personal leave days but crews have to fight to get them. It is a rare occurrence for a crew member to call in sick from the train.

One of the problems with news coverage is Railroad terminology is hard to translate. By the time reports make it to the public the meaning of terms is easily misunderstood. The reason this sick leave problem, which seems like a no brainer, has not been solved is very simple..the greed of the railroads.

Kathy Hurst

Northeast side