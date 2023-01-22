Letter: Raise the debt limit!

The arguments of the House Republicans refusing to raise the debt limit are specious and inconsistent. When they passed billions in Trump's tax cuts for the wealthiest of taxpayers and corporations, they passed debt ceiling increases with no complaint, thus increasing the deficit by 40% during Trump's tenure. Now, Republicans refuse to pay for spending that has already been passed into law.

To balance the budget, they must fully fund the IRS to ensure that ALL people pay their full share of taxes, including corporations, the richest 10% and yes, even former Presidents of the United States of America.

Most Americans are not fooled by their posturing. What agencies are they willing to defund? FEMA? The Federal Aviation Administration? The IRS? We need representatives that take responsible action to solve our country's problems, not burn down the government and our country.

Bruce Hilpert

North side