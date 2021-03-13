Letter: Raise the Minimum Wage

Kyrsten Sinema, arrogantly and ignorantly, brought a cake to the “peoples house,” with an immature curtsy, and a thumbs down, nixed the 15 dollar minimum wage hike. In 2014, she enthusiastically supported a minimum wage hike and let all who would hear know about it‼️But now she has forgotten what is so real to so many that living on, or near, the current minimum wage is nearly impossible to make a go of it without going into debt or even living on the streets.
Once upon a time, my friends and I cheered on Krysten Sinema’s victory over Martha McSally, but now that enthusiasm seems so hollow and so very naive. I don’t have to imagine that Ms. Sinema’s eating her cake while others are waiting in food lines will win her many new friends, or votes, unless those friends are untouchable, or most likely republicans.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.