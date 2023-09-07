The biggest takeaway from the Republican debate is that Vivek Ramaswamy is utterly unqualified and unfit to be President.

First, he promises to issue a blanket pardon to Donald Trump for dozens of Federal crimes. This would enshrine the principle that the President is above the law. It is hard to imagine a more un-American idea.

Second, his foreign policy positions show absolute ignorance of diplomacy, war, and how the world works. Like Trump, he would betray friends and allies and appease enemies. He would abandon forty million Ukrainians to conquest by Vladimir Putin, who would erase not only their independence but their national identity. Ramaswamy's foreign policy is vintage Neville Chamberlain, as re-interpreted and implemented by Bozo the Clown.

Third, Ramaswamy thinks that winning a debate is shouting over the top of Nikki Haley when she is trying to express an intelligent idea. We've had enough of this kind of thing from Trump; we don't need it from his understudy.

Robert A. Benzinger

Northeast side