Letter: Rank Order is the future of voting

I am very excited that allowing early voting in the Nevada caucus brought the use of Rank Order Voting. Finally, people can vote for their candidate of choice without worrying about needing to vote against their least favorite candidate. I prefer candidate C but I can't stand candidate A so I am going to vote for candidate B in the hopes A won't win. We would have had a very different result in the 2016 presidential election if voters had been able to vote first for someone other than Trump or Clinton and then as their second choice, vote against their least favorite candidate. Many people voted 3rd party and even more people sat out the election because they did not like Trump or Clinton. Had they expressed their preference for or against the major candidates, the results would have been different.
Nevada has proven that this system can work.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.