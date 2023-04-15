Are you tired of radical politics? I sure am. Both the far right and the far left are the antithesis of good government by standing in the way of effective communication, cooperation and compromise. There is a proposal in the works here in Arizona that will to help curb the more radical impulses within our government. It is called Ranked Choice Voting. Look it up.

If you are one of those who insist on getting their way all the time, every time, you probably won't like it. But if you believe government should work for a majority of the people, then I urge you to get behind this effort to bring more centrist lawmakers into the fold who will work together to get things done,

Tony Banks

Oro Valley