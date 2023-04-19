It is surprising that opponents of ranked choice voting claim that it is just too complicated. While there may be
several steps involved in determining the winner in a ranked choice election, the rules for each step are straightforward and simple. If you can follow recipe instructions or March Madness from inception through the national championship game, you can understand ranked choice voting. Ranked choice voting is a concept whose time has come!
Michael Price
Midtown
