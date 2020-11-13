Letter: Ranked Choice Voting

There was a recent opinion piece in the Star about the need for a third major political party. One argument against additional parties is that it would be difficult for candidates to receive a majority vote. This problem could be easily solved by the wide implementation of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). With RCV, voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, they are declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated and the second-preference choices of their voters are added to the remaining candidates tally. The process is repeated until a candidate wins an outright majority.
With this system, candidates will strive for broader appeal and foster more compromise which has become rare in today's political landscape.
The technical aspects of RCV are easily solved electronically. Maine used RCV for this year's presidential election. If more states adopt RCV we will see more diversity in our candidates.
Lee LaFrese
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!