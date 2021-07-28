Letter: ransomware attacks

Re: July 9 letter, "Cyberattack list is unfathomable".
The writer gives President Biden credit for furnishing Putin a list of cyber targets that are off limits. Putin has not dared to attack one of these targets.
The writer asks why Biden didn't make all U.S. assets off limits. The president is working on this, but let's face it-- he has a few other things on his plate, such as the GOP's attempt to take away our right to vote.
The recent ransomware attack on the U.S. and 17 other countries shows that this is a worldwide problem. It stands to reason that a worldwide coalition to stop hackers will be more effective than the U.S. going it alone.
Let's hope we're finally on the right path.
walter mann
Marana
