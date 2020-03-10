Letter: Rational Discourse Needed on Health Care.
Letter: Rational Discourse Needed on Health Care.

Re: the March 7 letter "Rational discourse needed on health care."

With all due respect to Dr. Santiago, The article: Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised, and does not in any way correctly point out anything. The anecdotes in that article are not credible, and have nothing to do with the health care system in Canada. I can assure you in my Practice as a Health Psychologist, I have much "anecdotal evidence" from patients who have experienced bad medicine in Tucson, with some experiences verging on medical malpractice. Picking out convenient data on health outcomes is not science. Perhaps Dr. Santiago should look at hard research data not just from Canada, but countries that have a "socialized" health care system, and compare that to the US in regard to health outcomes. Dr. Santiago is certainly correct that an informed and rational national discourse is imperative, but most Americans have their heads in the sand. They do not know what goes on in the rest of the world, particularly in health care, just like our current President.

Zachary Shnek, Ph.D.

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

