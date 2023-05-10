Another mass killing-how rare? It's obvious, nothing will motivate our moribund Congress to act on reasonable, rational gun control (without violating "rights" conferred by the 2nd Amendment) until a Congressperson, or the minor child of a Congressperson, is murdered in a mass shooting. And not just any Congressperson, it has to be a Republican congressperson. Otherwise, no deal, no rational gun control legislation such as expanded background checks, requiring manufacturers to obtain approval for assault weapons-as differentiated from banning specific gun types (as required of drug manufacturers when introducing a new drug), red-flag laws , etc. will be considered, let alone acted on. Nothing. Until Republicans can “mourn" the death of one of their own there will be no Congressional action. Wait, there will be thoughts and prayers.