Letter: Rational Gun Laws
A recent letter from a former Marine combat veteran stated his objection to assault weapons in civilian hands. I too am a former Marine Viet Nam combat veteran and I concur; assault rifles are intended to suppress enemy fire with overwhelming firepower, they are not designed for civilian use. Even though irresponsible gun manufacturers choose to market them to the public as a macho need. I am a gun owner and support responsible gun ownership. However, military style weapons do not belong in the hands of the general public. They are designed to kill humans en masse, civilians do not need that capability. Long range .50 caliber type sniper weapons also serve no civilian purpose. America needs to rethink and redefine the 2nd amendment to meet modern society’s needs.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

