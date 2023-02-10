The code phrase used by open border supporters is "our immigration system is broken". This is an emotional response to the issue of immigration. The issue needs to be addressed scientifically and pragmatically using the following widely accepted data, 1) the U. S needs between 300K and 500K documented immigrants yearly to fill manual & technical job openings 2) accepted job immigrants should have the necessary skills, knowledge, and background 3) the U.S. accepts about 100K immigrants in the Asylum Program yearly, 4) the U.S. population is 325 million and about 150 million people work full time, 5) most immigrants are poor and need to be supported financially, culturally, and socially for many months, 6) approximately 1--2 million immigrants are entering the U.S. illegally /year now, 7) accepted immigrants should be directed to areas of the U.S. which have surplus water. The Southwest is very water deficient.. Uncontrolled immigration should not exist in a country based upon Law..