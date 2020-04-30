Letter: Rational news reporting on TV
Letter: Rational news reporting on TV

I agree with Ross Carroll's recent editorial with two exceptions: 1. he never mentioned how badly biased Fox news is (a Trump shill) and 2. he didn't mention the best balanced and in depth news reporting on TV notably KUAT, Channel 6. I particularly recommend the Friday night Washington Week for great coverage of current issues.

Howard Curtiss

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

