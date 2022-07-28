 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Rationale Gun Control Regulastions

  • Comments

Reasonable people would ban AR-15s and other assault weapons. Gun lovers complain that such bans would violate their Second Amendment rights. Either way, it makes no sense to ban AR-15s or any named weapon because gun makers can change a basic design feature (say its ammunition type), rename it (“AR-25),”or make an entirely new weapon, and, ipso facto, these weapons are not banned. Gun regulation should employ a process similar to Government (FAA) certification of civilian transports, whereby manufacturers must apply for and receive a “Type Certificate,” (approval), before their airplanes can be put in service. A similar process for the gun lobby would require manufacturers to apply for and receive approval before manufacturing any weapon for the civilian market. Thus, if not “approved,” it's banned. Until there are rationale gun manufacturing regulations, every American town and city could be the next Uvalde or Highland Park.

People are also reading…

Jack Graef

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: A phony Elector

Jim Lamont lied when he tried to pass as a Arizona Elector!! He was in with the trump liar's to overturn the election in Arizona!!! There were…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News