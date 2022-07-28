Letter: Rationale Gun Control Regulastions

Reasonable people would ban AR-15s and other assault weapons. Gun lovers complain that such bans would violate their Second Amendment rights. Either way, it makes no sense to ban AR-15s or any named weapon because gun makers can change a basic design feature (say its ammunition type), rename it (“AR-25),”or make an entirely new weapon, and, ipso facto, these weapons are not banned. Gun regulation should employ a process similar to Government (FAA) certification of civilian transports, whereby manufacturers must apply for and receive a “Type Certificate,” (approval), before their airplanes can be put in service. A similar process for the gun lobby would require manufacturers to apply for and receive approval before manufacturing any weapon for the civilian market. Thus, if not “approved,” it's banned. Until there are rationale gun manufacturing regulations, every American town and city could be the next Uvalde or Highland Park.