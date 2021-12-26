 Skip to main content
Letter: Raw Sewage not just Mexico Problem
Kudos to Emily Bregel and Kendal Blust for their in-depth reporting on the issue of raw sewage flowing into waterways in Guaymas, Mexico. We'd like to think that such a dangerous and unsanitary problem is only occurring in foreign lands. However, this Sunday, CBS' 60 Minutes had a story of how, in Alabama, the poorest communities there have dozens, if not hundreds of neighborhood where home sewage pipes run right onto the land behind properties. The homeowners cannot afford septic systems and the local governments won't step up for the sake of health and safety. This is the kind of problem Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan might have addressed. What a pity Joe Manchin won't see that our tax dollars ought to be plowed back INTO the community to help American citizens, and do what it takes to pass BBB.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

