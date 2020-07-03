Letter: Ray Lindstrom OP-ED, June 28

Re: the June 28 article "Emmett Till and I were the same age."
I enjoyed reading Ray Lindstrom's OP-ED. I graduated from the 8th grade in Chicago in 1956, a year after Mr. Lindstrom and Emmett Till graduated. Mr. Lindstrom said he lived in the north-west suburbs; I lived on the north side, in the City. My grade school in Chicago had no blacks or Hispanics. Our diversity was limited--our ancestors were from Northern Europe, Greece and Italy. In 1956, I moved to Tucson with my parents and started high school at Tucson High. The diversity there was considerably broader. I think Emmett Till would be pleasantly amazed that the civil rights laws of the 1960s made all forms of racial discrimination a federal crime and we had an African American two-term President from 2008 to 2016; but beyond that, I too wonder what he would say.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
