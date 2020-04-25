Letter: Raytheon Gets Missle Contract
Letter: Raytheon Gets Missle Contract

Re: the April 21 article "Raytheon wins contract for new cruise missile."

Has Capitalism lost its way? Missal Contracts and Defense spending occur without a whole lot of dickering. Billions are in the budget to update our Nuclear Arsenal but money for Healthcare or for low wage earners is fought over, Every developed country has National Healthcare. Shouldn't this be a priority? US spends more on defense than many developed countries put together.I thought Capitalism was to benefit everyone. Is this happening?

Rosemary Hallinan

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

