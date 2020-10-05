 Skip to main content
Letter: RBG
Letter: RBG

With the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg it comes as no surprise that Mitch McConnell and his fearless leader Donald Trump will do everything in their power to submit and replace her immediately. Unlike when Barack Obama tried to replace Justice Antonin Scalia after his passing "Eleven" months before the election, McConnell did everything in his power to block the nomination and advise it was up to the American people to decide. One of Ms.. Ginsberg's last wishes was that she not be replaced until after the election and we had a new president in office. It's up to you McConnell and Trump to do the honorable thing.

William Lauffer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

