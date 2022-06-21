 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: 4-30-22 Letter "Abortion Laws"

The 4-30-22 letter to the editor "Abortion Laws" made the perfectly rational point that those who to dictate what pregnancies must be carried to term, should be held entirely responsible for those offspring. However the proposed solution to deliver the children to the lawmakers is logistically flawed. Only by seizing ALL of the assets of these people and their political contributors will any chance of accountability ensue. If these AZ republican legislators ever get authority over these children, there is a 100% certainty that an even worse version of Johnathan Swift's "A Modest Proposal" will be passed into law.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

