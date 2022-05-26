Letter: Re:”Abortion Prevention”

Mr. Rebl’s Suggestion to implant a birth control device or perform vasectomies on all 18 year old males, leaves one very important step out. If you suggest this, then you should also implant all 18 year old females with such a device. There is a way to prevent an unwanted pregnancy in most cases, it’s called birth control! There’s always adoption as well. There are thousands of couples wanting to adopt. Before you start sputtering about rape or incest, these exceptions are in most, if not all, state abortion laws. A woman’s right to choose starts before inception.