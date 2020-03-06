Letter: Re: American socialists don't understand US business 3/4/20

Re: the March 4 article "American socialists don't understand US business."
In her attempt to discredit Sanders and egalitarian thinkers, Hollis gives an outdated view of our present economic system. Our present neo-liberal capitalism, which got its start in the late 1970's, transfers economic control from public to private, deregulates business and pushes austerity for the masses. It is all about exploitation of the working class for the benefit of the elites. Hollis also does not mention that we are a mature meritocracy and with it comes stifled upward mobility, increased inequality, increased corruption and a breeding ground for oligarchy. Those that have attained power in this system figure out that they can now influence the thinking of the masses to favor their position. Hollis also neglects to mention that capitalism has changed dramatically in the past 25 years with regard to our becoming more of an oligopoly. Massive mergers over the years have reduced competition among our corporations to the point that a book was written on the subject to point out the dangers of doing so. Sanders is right.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
