Letter: Re: Another View, July 22

Re: Lisa Benson political cartoon Another View, July 22.
The cartoon shows a newspaper vending machine labeled with the Facebook logo. Standing next to it is a man reading a newspaper with large sections cut out, and the sign over the vending machine reads “Government Approved Information”.
I’m sure Ms. Benson is aware that Facebook is not the government, but a private company. As such, it has discretion to not allow it’s platform to be used to spread falsehoods of the kind that led to the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capital.
Ms. Benson’s implication that Facebook’s decision constitutes government censorship is exactly the kind of disinformation that is tearing our country apart, and I for one applaud Facebook's decision.
Roger Voelker
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.