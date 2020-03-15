Letter: RE: Another Year of the Man in Race for President
Letter: RE: Another Year of the Man in Race for President

Thursday my 14 year-old grandson read me his news feed: "Warren pulls out of race." I lamented, "Maybe in your lifetime a woman will be president." He said, "I hope so." This was good news to me, a career educator, K-adults. His generation is ready!

Change is inevitable. We aren't 14 year-olds who accept it easily. We should assess what works and what is outdated: create changes; expand, grow, think out of the box, explode tired ideas.

We're afraid! We cling to tired old theories. A woman could be a competent president! A socialist democrat could have the answers we need! Bernie's base is ready to accept tangible change. Bernie's tireless, a good man;. (That alone should be enough.) We should honor Bernie. Big Ideas belong in the Democratic Platform. Add women to the presidential ticket. Limit money in elections, have a fairer system of running for president.

Joe Biden's also a good man. Surround him with creative women and men and Big Ideas if he's nominated.

Maria Michele Brubaker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

