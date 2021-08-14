Letter: Re: Apple to scan iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Re: the online article "Apple can scan your photos for child abuse and still protect your privacy – if the company keeps its promises."
There has never been a time when Big Brother has invaded the personal rights of its citizens more. The recent move to let a private company openly surveil the public is an outrage. Wouldn't it be more reasonable to hold Big Tech responsible for any questionable material that is uploaded to the internet?
The surveillance technique that Apple is intending to implement will open the door for framing innocents. What about people opening pictures that are sent to them in emails? What would stop a person from putting a questionable picture on an innocent person's device and then uploading it to the internet? Can you trust Big Tech with all your personal or financial information? Please, write your representative in Congress to protest this invasion of your personal rights.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
