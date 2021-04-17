Letter: Re: Are corporations becoming too big?

When corporations can influence political decisions on the basis of what they perceive to be right or wrong, they have grown too large. They are not elected by the people, so they are not part of our representative democracy. To make matters worse, they destroy the legislative process by using lobbying techniques to influence the votes of rightly elected public officials.
The Civil War would have never occurred, with corporations influencing political decisions based on the support of the majority of American's beliefs (of that time period). Thank goodness for a leader like Abraham Lincoln who stood by his morals. The time has come to dismantle these modern day robber barons through antitrust legislation, including one of the worst offenders, Big Tech.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
