Letter: RE: Article in Sunday Star of May23; Ford hopes F-150 fans Will Embrace Electric

I saw two “empty” Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in front of the new, snazzy Hilton hotel in front of TCC. Who can afford an EV in Tucson, AZ., a right-to-work state? Maybe doctors, lawyers and politicians? Someday our left-leaning liberals in D.C. may force battery or wind-powered vehicles on us Americans? The Ford F-150 EV is the newest idea/joke to come out of Michigan. I even saw our newest President driving one on evening Network TV. Can he still drive? If you have $40,000 you can plunk that cash down over at Jim Click/Holmes-Tuttle. Of course that would be the stripped-down version! Also saw four (4) EV charging hoses in front of the TEP high-rise on Broadway. Nobody “charging” there either! What a waste of parking space. Gas guzzlers can’t stop or park there legally. Maybe our elected in Washington can give us more Covid dollars to get Ev’s?
Kenneth Unwin
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.