 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: RE: Article in Sunday Star of May23; Ford hopes F-150 fans Will Embrace Electric
View Comments

Letter: RE: Article in Sunday Star of May23; Ford hopes F-150 fans Will Embrace Electric

  • Comments

I saw two “empty” Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in front of the new, snazzy Hilton hotel in front of TCC. Who can afford an EV in Tucson, AZ., a right-to-work state? Maybe doctors, lawyers and politicians? Someday our left-leaning liberals in D.C. may force battery or wind-powered vehicles on us Americans? The Ford F-150 EV is the newest idea/joke to come out of Michigan. I even saw our newest President driving one on evening Network TV. Can he still drive? If you have $40,000 you can plunk that cash down over at Jim Click/Holmes-Tuttle. Of course that would be the stripped-down version! Also saw four (4) EV charging hoses in front of the TEP high-rise on Broadway. Nobody “charging” there either! What a waste of parking space. Gas guzzlers can’t stop or park there legally. Maybe our elected in Washington can give us more Covid dollars to get Ev’s?

Kenneth Unwin

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Voting Machines

I think it is only fair that the bill for replacing the voting machines in Maricopa County be equally divided among all the Arizona Republican…

Letters to the Editor June 2
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 2

  • Updated

OPINION: Letter writers have a lot to say about Kyrsten Sinema, the filibuster and not being there for the vote for a Jan. 6 commission. What are your thoughts? Submit a letter to the editor, tucson.com/letter.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News