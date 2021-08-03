Letter: Re: Article on Critical Race Theory August 1, 2021

Re: the Aug. 1 article "Critical Race Theory: What it is and isn't."
Michael Schaller is being misleading when he writes in the context of his article the following: “Congress made this worse by deciding to punish one form of cocaine (crack), used predominantly by minorities, far more severely than powdered cocaine, used predominantly by whites. These and related policies resulted in rates of incarceration for Blacks at least five times that of whites.”
What he writes is true, but he leaves out an important fact. It was not white racists that proposed that increase in punishment. It was actually the Black Caucus in Congress and Black ministers who pushed for that law. They thought that by punishing the use of cocaine (crack ) more severely would discourage the use of it in the black community.
It did not have the desired effect.
Mr. Schaller provides many facts for his argument, but I wonder what other important facts he left out.
Saul Rackauskas
Southeast side
