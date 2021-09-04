 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Aug. 30 guest opinion: “Expect......back in the White House.”
I was beyond furious to read the guest opinion screed of Ted Harvey in the paper. The decision by to give him space showed a distressing lack of judgment. Don't give me that media trope always used of “.....but we have to show both sides.” That's a screen to try to stop any substantive critique. I couldn't believe I was reading this in our paper.

What kind of news are you trying to publish here? Do you want to give space for rebuttal, debate and discussion? Do you want to allow talk of fair play? Is it freedom of speech you think you're protecting? Since when does all that allow giving a bully pulpit to seditionists?

Judy Mercer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

