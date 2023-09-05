He says "There is nothing capable of replacing (cheap energy and hydrocarbons).... It is not technologically possible for solar and wind to make up the difference….”

He’s spouting the nonsense of others before him about replacing horses with automobiles, wood for cooking/heating with gas, and gas with electric lights.

Throughout civilization’s history changes were made for better ways to provide energy to accomplish a needed task. The filthy skies of London, New York, and many other cities were cleared up by replacing coal as the source of heat energy. More homes are being built or retrofitted to avoid the hazards of gas and line delivery issues.

The beginnings of electrical delivery and installing gas stations took many decades, yet now you feel reluctant to replace them with safer and better systems? That’s the natural evolution of energy production. So, be ready to smell cleaner air, and drink cleaner water, as our children and grandchildren lead us, the current polluters, into the new world of energy provision.

John Roldan

West side