Letter: Re: Authoritarianism

Re: the Sept. 19 letter "Authoritarianism sounding familiar."
I read the recent editorial concerning Authoritarianism and find myself in violent agreement. Although veiled, I assume that the real subject is Presidential Executive Authority.
If correct, then I feel must point out that there are checks by Congress and the Judicial on Presidential Executive Authority:
1. Congress can pass a law invalidating the Executive Order, and can pass it over the president’s veto.
2. The Supreme Court can declare the Executive Order unconstitutional.
Because politicians cater to the whims and desires of their supporters, our system has inherent faults. If you are fascinated by train wrecks, check out President Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066. For details, I urge all to read “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei.
I believe whether one supports the concept of Orders by Executive Authority depends almost entirely on whether your party affiliation is that of the President. The last president issued 220 such orders. Biden 61.
Michael Burdoo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.