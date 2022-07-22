 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: RE: AZ Star's June's border encounters top 200,000

  • Comments

Today, 7/19, the AZ daily Star published an article, "June border encounters top 200,000, set record of 1.74M for year', written by reporter Daisy Gonzalez-Perez of Cronkite News. Ms. Gonzalez-Perez cited the overall encounters by the Border Patrol at the border but throughout the article, attempted to minimize the numbers by citing "repeat offenders", which usually constitutes about 25%. This is a common tactic used by the Biden administration and news media people sympathetic to those entering the country illegally. I think the argument is irrelevant! The Border Patrol spends as much time processing a "repeat offender" as a new encounter. If the Biden administration wanted to reduce these recidivist numbers, they could easily prosecute people for Re-Entry after Removal. Of the 200,000 that were encountered in June, about 79,000 were allowed entry, including 15,271 unaccompanied children. Multiply that by 12 months at it approaches one million. Biden continues to ignore the border crisis and should be impeached over it.

People are also reading…

Ryan Bodsworth

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News