Letter: RE: AZ Star's June's border encounters top 200,000

Today, 7/19, the AZ daily Star published an article, "June border encounters top 200,000, set record of 1.74M for year', written by reporter Daisy Gonzalez-Perez of Cronkite News. Ms. Gonzalez-Perez cited the overall encounters by the Border Patrol at the border but throughout the article, attempted to minimize the numbers by citing "repeat offenders", which usually constitutes about 25%. This is a common tactic used by the Biden administration and news media people sympathetic to those entering the country illegally. I think the argument is irrelevant! The Border Patrol spends as much time processing a "repeat offender" as a new encounter. If the Biden administration wanted to reduce these recidivist numbers, they could easily prosecute people for Re-Entry after Removal. Of the 200,000 that were encountered in June, about 79,000 were allowed entry, including 15,271 unaccompanied children. Multiply that by 12 months at it approaches one million. Biden continues to ignore the border crisis and should be impeached over it.