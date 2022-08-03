 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: AZ Star's "Pot seizures nearly gone as fentanly hits 5 million pills"

Re: the July 31 article "Pot seizures nearly gone from Arizona."

It does not take a brain surgeon to figure out why Mexican smugglers, with no conscience, have turned to smuggling more lethal fentanyl over marijuana. CBP seizures of the former have dropped dramatically, while seizures of the latter risen dramatically. You can thank Democrats for this. Why? Because of their nationwide campaign to legalize marijuana, which has now occurred in many states, including Arizona. Why smuggle something that is now legal with a reduced profit? Smuggling fentanyl pills is less bulky, there is no odor and more profits. The Border Patrol is dealing with processing about 7,000 migrants a day, which affords drug smugglers the opportunity to successfully get their products in. The drug cartels are loving the Biden's border policies, which have enriched them immensely. There were a record number of drug related deaths last year, many from Fentanyl. Much of Fentanyl comes from China. I would bet that Biden did not even bring up the issue in his two hour video conference meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

