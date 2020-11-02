 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Barrett fundamentalism is most certainly an issue
I found this article proves that intelligence has nothing to do with common sense. Mr. Shapiro, a seemingly intelligent person, doesn't take in account that leader of the Catholic religion, Pope Francis, has just endorsed same-sex civil unions.

If you applied his logic to federal officials, then Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosii (both Catholics), should not be elected to federal office. There is a reason that the U.S. Constitution prohibits any religious test for holding federal office.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

