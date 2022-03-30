 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: Baseball needs to speed up
Letter: Re: Baseball needs to speed up

Re: the March 12 letter "Baseball needs to speed up."

Re: Please don't speed it up! Everything is getting faster these days, please let our leisure time stay slow and peaceful. Maybe the writer should attend an outdoor game, maybe stop and smell the roses (or hot dogs, or kettle corn, or fresh cut grass) and let us remember our freedoms to enjoy these simple things in life, maybe try to relax a little, and not speed up our leisure time! Baseball games are meant to relax, enjoy and forget about the stresses of the other parts of our lives. Play Ball!!

Jacqueline Rylance

East side

