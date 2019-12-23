Letter: Re: Bette B. Richards' letter, "Where is this great economy?"

It has come to my attention that the main concern of many Trump supporters with “why” they support him seems to be “because the stock market/economy is doing so well.” And I keep thinking about the poorer part of the US population…those that do not own stock. According to my research online…Gallup (in 2019) found 55% of Americans reporting they own stock. That means that 45% do not. So Trump (If he has anything to do with the stock market) has actually helped those who can afford stock…helped make the rich get richer. And the poor get nothing. The richer get to brag about money that they have and do not really need…and the poor…well…they get to have a life of daily struggle. Sort of like Trump’s tax break for the wealthy. It is painful for me to think that our country’s focus is greed…rather than something a bit more altruistic.
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.