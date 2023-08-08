I was glad to see letter writer Glenn Perry joining Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman in calling for the release of Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer's testimony transcripts. Unfortunately for Mr. Perry, the Daily Star can not print the transcript until the Republican committee majority agrees to release it.

Who is spinning the testimony? Rep. Goldman, the only member of the committee to listen to all five hours of the testimony, asserts it exonerates Biden. Mr. Perry maintains that the testimony condemns President Biden along with Republican Chairman, Rep. Comer, who did not attend the Archer hearing. Let the facts prevail!