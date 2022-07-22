Letter: Re: Biden caused high gas prices (July 12, 2022)

The referenced letter blames Biden for the high price of gasoline and quotes the American Petroleum Institute (API) that “they are almost at refining capacity” and that a “third of their refining capacity as been lost to conversions to renewable fuels”. The API statement implies that the cost of gas has increased due to the inability of the petroleum industry to refine enough oil to keep up with increasing demand. However, we can buy as much $5.00 per gallon gas as we want. There are no shortages.
Crude oil prices are now near/over $100 per barrel compared to an average of $68.17 in 2021 and $39.68 in 2020. When COVID first hit worldwide, and fewer people were on the road, major oil-producing companies/countries cut back on their oil production. Now worldwide demand has increased and oil and gas companies are enjoying record profits and soaring stock prices. Trump had no control over the decline in price and Biden has no control over the increase.
James Witkowski
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.