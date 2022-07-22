Letter: Re: Biden caused high gas prices (July 12, 2022)

The referenced letter blames Biden for the high price of gasoline and quotes the American Petroleum Institute (API) that “they are almost at refining capacity” and that a “third of their refining capacity as been lost to conversions to renewable fuels”. The API statement implies that the cost of gas has increased due to the inability of the petroleum industry to refine enough oil to keep up with increasing demand. However, we can buy as much $5.00 per gallon gas as we want. There are no shortages.