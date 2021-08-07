Letter: Re: Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions

Has common sense taken a vacation? President Biden claims to rely on science to justify his actions (referring to the CDC guidance as science). The CDC has flip flopped its advice on wearing a mask in public numerous times. At first they told Americans to not wear a mask, then to wear one, to wear one if not vaccinated, and now they are talking about requiring all Americans to wear a mask whether they have been vaccinated or not. Now, there has been an outbreak of breakthrough coronavirus cases in Provincetown, Massachusetts which has affected 75% of vaccinated people.
President Biden is talking about requiring all federal employees to wear masks or get tested regularly, despite whether they have religious or medical reasons for not getting vaccinated. This disregards "the science" which has proven that vaccinated people can spread the Delta variant Covid-19 just as easily as the unvaccinated. Common sense tells us that we should maintain social distancing and should wear masks in areas of Delta variant outbreaks.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
