Letter: Re: Biden seeks swift votes on Cabinet, but Republicans stay silent
Letter: Re: Biden seeks swift votes on Cabinet, but Republicans stay silent

President-elect Joe Biden has repeatedly said that he wants to bring this country together. His appointees do not reflect many of the people in this country, because his picks are career liberal politicians who are generally Ivy League school graduates. He should consider some of the Republicans who backed his campaign for Cabinet positions. Then Joe Biden might really bring this country together.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

