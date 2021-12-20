 Skip to main content
Letter: RE: Blame recovery for pump prices
Letter: RE: Blame recovery for pump prices

Re: the Dec. 16 letter "Blame recovery for pump prices."

I agree with most everything said in David Keating's letter except that what a President says does directly affect not only oil/gas prices but other commodities as well. The President shutdown the pipeline from Canada and then said he wanted to see all electric cars by 2030 or some such date. It is true that oil did not rise that much in the beginning but the gas prices started going up despite the supply/demand. If I were an oil tycoon I would have wanted to get more money out of the customers before more electric cars made the scene. The human element wasn't factored in when the President made those statements. Anymore when someone in D.C. makes a statement on something you can be sure there will be a reaction of some sort, either in prices or the stock market. Do some research on the past 6 Presidents and see how their have affected the economy.

Jerry Ferguson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

