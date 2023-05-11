It is interesting how some of your readers cherry pick a letter. The letter on the budget limit was twofold: one, pay the bill, and two, implement a budget that ensures that it will not happen again. Does anyone believe that the Administration will cut their profligate spending if the budget level is increased without a hard commitment to reduced spending. If you buy that argument, I have this cheap bridge for sale.
Loyal M Johnson Jr
Oro Valley
