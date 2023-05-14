As the writer, Loyal Johnson, rightfully points out, if your kid maxes out his $5000 credit card limit, the first priority should be to pay off the debt, then address a responsible budget. He then praises Kevin McCarthy for proposing just the opposite, holding the nation’s economy hostage by not paying the debt we have already accrued.

President Biden is correct that the debt should be paid first, and then negotiate a new budget. The Republicans didn’t hesitate to increase the debt limit three times for Trump even though Trump’s massive tax cuts for the wealthy, contributed to his record $7,800,000,000,000 increase the national debt. This seems to be a Republican trait since Reagan doubled the debt. Talk austerity while exploding the debt. McCarthy wants to cut “discretionary” spending that would gut programs not impacting the wealthy, but devastate programs like Social Security and Medicare.